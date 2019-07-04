|
|
SFC Ret. James Milford Pipkins entered into rest at the Charlie Norwood Hospital on July 2, 2019.
Husband of Mrs Jean Pipkins of Martinez, Ga. Mr. Pipkins was retired from the US Army and Worked for Civil Service at the Signal School.
Survivors: Wife Mrs. Jean Pipkins Martinez; 2 Sons: James F. Pipkins Sr., wife Janice Evans Ga., Dean B. Pipkins wife Joan, North Augusta, SC; 2 Daughters: Diane Hoffman Husband Fred, Deltona, FL, Rebecca Baselice Husband David Althama Springs FL, 6 StepChildren Manny Mariani Steven Mariani, Maria McCorkle, Andrew Mariani, Stacy Lambe.; 1 Sister Nettie Ruth Calf., 14 Grandchildren, 9 Great Grandchildren.
Celebration of Life will be Held from 12 until 2:00pm on Friday July 5, 2019 at the Thomas L. King Funeral Home with a Graveside service at 3:00 Pm in Bellevue Memorial Gardens with full Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American Cancer 260/ Commons Blv. Augusta, Ga 30909 or the Diabetes Assoc.
Thomas L. King Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 124 Davis Rd., Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 863-6747 www.kingfh.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 4, 2019