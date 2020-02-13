|
|
James Mingle
Augusta, GA—James Lee Mingle entered eternal rest on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Funeral service will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Gaines Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor John C. Mingle Officiating.Survivors: sons, Michael Jones and James Hadden; daughter, Ashley Nicole Major; brothers, Joseph, Pastor John and Willie Mingle; sisters, JoAnn Rhodes, Georgia Scott, Mary Pryor, Laura Ivey, Rosa Jackson and sharon Mingle; eight grandchildren and other relatives.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/14/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 14, 2020