Mr. James Neeley Dukes entered into rest on April 5, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Good Hope Baptist Church with Dr. Johnny Hatney officiating. Burial will be at Southview Cemetery. Mr. Dukes, a native of Augusta, was an employee of Morgan Thermal Ceramics. Survivors are his wife, Kathy Dukes; daughters, Tiffany Dukes, Erica Dukes, Si'Hita Dukes; brothers, Calvin Dukes, Melvin Dukes, Bernard Dukes, Michael Dukes; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 11, 2019