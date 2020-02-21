|
|
James "Jimmy" Norton Whyte, Jr.
Augusta, GA—James "Jimmy" Norton Whyte Jr, 75, husband of Marie Chance Whyte, entered into rest Thursday, February 20, 2020, at his home.
Memorial services will be held Sunday, February 23, 2020, at 3:00 PM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Pastor Brian Cockrell officiating.
Captain Whyte, son of the late James Norton Whyte, Sr, and Mary Elizabeth "Mary Lizzie" Ivey Whyte, was a native of Augusta. He retired after 28 years of service from the Augusta Fire Department. He was proud of his time with the department as an inspector and arson investigator. After retirement, he worked at Brandon Wilde Retirement Community as Director of Residence Services for several years. He volunteered with the Augusta Futurity as "Stall Master" and worked the Barrell Race as "Mr. Hospitality" for the hospitality room. He was a member of his beloved fishing group, the SRSC (Savannah River Social Club). The rule was "there were no rules" but yet he was the judge. He also proudly served in the Marine Corps Reserves and was discharged as a SGT. He was a member of First Christian Church. Jesus Christ was his Lord and Savior. He enjoyed life and loved his family and friends.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Troy James Whyte, of Atlanta; his daughter, Dana Marie Whyte Atkins (Shane), of Martinez; his grandchildren, Ashley Marie Atkins Tyrpin (Robert), of Martinez, and Michael "Mikey" Shane Atkins (Brianna), also of Martinez; his great grandchildren, Robbie, Michael, Lorelai, and Mary Elizabeth "Little Mary Lizzie" Tyrpin, and Brayden, Kamdyn, and Hudson Atkins; his sister, Diane Pierce Martin, of Albany, OH; his nephew, Neil Pierce, of London, OH; his niece, Ann Pierce Byerman (Chris), of The Woodlands, TX; and his great nieces, Danielle and Shannon Byerman.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Retired employees of Augusta Fire Department.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to The Sanctuary Building Fund, 4584 Cox Rd, Evans, GA 30809; or to the Georgia Cancer Center, 1411 Laney Walker Blvd, Augusta, GA 30912.
The family would like to offer special thanks to Kindred Hospice. Even though his contact with them was brief, each one treated him with special care and dignity. Also thanks to all the doctors, nurses, and technicians who helped Jimmy. He had wonderful care.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 2:00 PM until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/22/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 22, 2020