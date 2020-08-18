James Odell
Augusta, GA—Deacon James Odell entred into rest Saturday, August 15, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Piedmont Memorial Gardens in Winston Salem, North Carolina. Final arrangements are entrusted to Hooper Funeral Home, Winston Salem, NC. Mr. Odell retired from Augusta Public Transit and work as a professional photographer. He leaves to mourn his wife of 41 years Carolyn Odell, daughter, Mikki Odell; sisters, Linda McCoy, Robin Taylor and a host of nieces, and cousins. Viewing will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 2 to 7pm at Williams Funeral Home.
Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta.
