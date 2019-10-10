|
|
James "Jaime" Partin
Augusta, Augusta—James "Jaime" Partin, 48, of London England passed at home on September 7, 2019. Born on March 20, 1971 in Albany, Georgia to the late Penelope Ann Partin and Lt. Col. James D. Partin, Winter Haven. Survived by his wife Rosie Partin; parents, Jan M. & Lt. Col James D. Partin (child Brian
Ferrell) Siblings, Mike Weathers of Lakeland; (wife Diana, children Jess & Jake) Kevin Watkins of Georgia; Jason Partin of Port Charlotte; (wife Sherri, children Taylor, Justin & Mckenzee) Stephanie Partin of Punta Gorda; (partner Kevin Kinnison, children Logan &
Colby) and by his aunts, uncles and numerous
cousins. Preceded in death by his mother, Penelope A. Partin and sister, Rhonda (Weathers) Self (surviving children Raymond MacCalla, Tiffany Cason & Janie Self) Jaime Partin was a loving husband, son, brother, uncle, nephew and cousin. He was a man of many passions and loves - the greatest love being his family and friends. Throughout his life he accomplished so much and can be remembered for many different
achievements and pleasures.
Jaime was a great chef with over 30 years of
professional experience both in America and
Internationally. He was a dedicated follower of sports; The Masters Golf Tournament and the Georgia Bulldogs were a couple of his favorites. A great lover of music and otherwise known as "DJ Jaime Swerve."
He had a passion for travel, history and new
experiences.
Jaime was a decorated military veteran, serving in the National Guard and in Desert Storm. Jaime was also an active supporter of The American and participated in many fundraising events. He thought highly of their work. In honour of his work we would like to request in lieu of flowers, donations to this charity.
A 1:00 pm visitation and 2:00 pm celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the
Heartland Church in Winter Haven. A 21 gun salute will be followed at the Lakeside Memorial Park in
Winter Haven.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - October 11, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 11, 2019