James Patterson
Augusta, Georgia—Mr. James Patterson, the husband of the Late Ethel Patterson, entered into rest Friday, September 6, 2019, at Harbor Grace Hospice Center, Atlanta GA.
Memorial services will be 2:00 P.M., Saturday September 28, 2019, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness, 4399 Clements Road, Hephzibah. Brother Eric Driggers, officiating.
He leaves to cherish his memories son and daughter-in-law, James and Nelita Patterson, grandchildren; Annalisa, Mikayla, Christian and Santino Patterson, Nathaniel, Adrian, Christian and Niamari Gordon.
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/28/19
