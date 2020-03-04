|
|
James "Mack" Pollard
Augusta, GA—Mr. James "Mack" Pollard entered into rest on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Saturday March 7, 2020 at Williams Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Fitch officiating. Interment will follow at Westover Memorial Park. Survivors includes his loving wife, Dot Pollard, son, Marlin Nipper, grandchildren, Dontavious Jones and Mackynzie McFadden; one great-grandchild, sisters, Joyce Chisley and Lillian Mackey, brother, Cornelious (Juanita) Young Jr. and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the funeral home.
Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, GA.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2020