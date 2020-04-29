|
James R. Creech
Augusta, Ga—James Creech, age 70, entered into rest on April 26, 2020. James was a lifelong resident of Augusta. He retired as an Assistant Director in the Supply Administration Division at the Medical College of Georgia, where he was employed from 1970 to 2000.
James was a member of the 1148 Transportation Unit of the Georgia Army National Guard from 1968 to 1974. He had been a volunteer for the , .
He was preceded in death by his wife Helene Mitchell Creech, who passed away in August 1994 after 25 years of marriage. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Otis and Agnes Creech
James is survived by his brother Donald Creech (Mary Ellen), three nieces, two nephews and five cousins.
A private grave side service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the , of Richmond County. Please sign the guest book and send condolences at www.elliottsonsgeorgia.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 30, 2020