James Williams
James R. ("Bro") Williams Jr. Obituary
MSGT Ret. James ("Bro") R. Williams Jr. entered into rest peacefully on Friday, June 14, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 am at Williams Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rickey Dent officiating. Interment will follow at Bellevue Memorial Gardens with full military honors. He was married to the late Louise Williams for 46 years. Survivors are his children, Vickie Chaney Anita Y.(Clayton Jr.) Thompson, James (Juls)R. Williams III and Darrell Williams ; eight grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren , two great -great grandchildren and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on this evening from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta, Ga.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 21, 2019
