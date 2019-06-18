|
James Ralph "Jimmy" Houck, age 69, of North Augusta entered into rest on June 16, 2019. He is preceded in death by his father, Henry Houck and brother, Charles Houck. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Pamela Houck; mother, Ada Houck; son, Scott (Laura) Houck; stepdaughters, April (Larry) Dubois; Sarah Pickens; sister, Carol Ann (Doug) Hicks; sister in law, Margaret Houck; granddaughters, Addi Scott Houck; Leia Dubois. He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather and uncle to many nieces and nephews and a member of Gillette United Methodist Church.
Funeral Service will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Gillette United Methodist Church, SC-S-3-47 and Revolutionary Trail, Allendale, SC 29810. Rev. George Hudson, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Gillette United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.arlingtonfuneral.com Arlington Burial and Cremation, 1220 George C. Wilson Drive, Suite C, Augusta, GA 30909. 762-994-0311
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 18, 2019