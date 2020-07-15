James Randall "Jamie" Scott, Jr.
Augusta, Georgia—James Randall "Jamie" Scott, Jr., 54, entered into rest on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
A celebration of Jamie's life will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Platt's Crawford Avenue Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Jamie was born in Augusta and is the son of James Randall Scott, Sr. and Penny Lucky Sutton. He worked as a stonemason. Jamie will be remembered as a free spirit that loved with his whole heart and would never hesitate to help any friend, stranger, or animal in need.
In addition to his parents, Jamie is survived by the love of his life, Nancy Seitz; his sister, Kathy Beasley; his precious stepdaughters, Kristin Hardy (Jake) and Holly Colbert; his niece, Gracie Beasley who was his pride and joy; and by his step granddaughter, sweet Melissa.
If so desired memorials may be made to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC, 20090-6929.
For those attending the services please remember that we will be practicing social distancing and please wear face coverings.
The family will also have a time of food and fellowship following the services at the Spring Lakes Clubhouse, 104 Spring Lakes Drive, Martinez, GA, 30907.
