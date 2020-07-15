1/1
James Randall "Jamie" Scott Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Randall "Jamie" Scott, Jr.
Augusta, Georgia—James Randall "Jamie" Scott, Jr., 54, entered into rest on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
A celebration of Jamie's life will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Platt's Crawford Avenue Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Jamie was born in Augusta and is the son of James Randall Scott, Sr. and Penny Lucky Sutton. He worked as a stonemason. Jamie will be remembered as a free spirit that loved with his whole heart and would never hesitate to help any friend, stranger, or animal in need.
In addition to his parents, Jamie is survived by the love of his life, Nancy Seitz; his sister, Kathy Beasley; his precious stepdaughters, Kristin Hardy (Jake) and Holly Colbert; his niece, Gracie Beasley who was his pride and joy; and by his step granddaughter, sweet Melissa.
If so desired memorials may be made to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC, 20090-6929.
For those attending the services please remember that we will be practicing social distancing and please wear face coverings.
The family will also have a time of food and fellowship following the services at the Spring Lakes Clubhouse, 104 Spring Lakes Drive, Martinez, GA, 30907.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at
www.plattsfuneralhome.com
PLATT'S FUNERAL HOME
721 CRAWFORD AVENUE
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
02:00 PM
Platt's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
19
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Platt's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Platt's Funeral Home
721 Crawford Avenue
Augusta, GA 30904
(706) 733-3636
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved