James Ray Floyd Sr.
1939 - 2020
James Ray Floyd, Sr.
Waynesboro, GA—Mr. James Ray Floyd, Sr., 81, entered into rest Saturday, August 22, 2020.
Ray was a graduate of Carlisle Military Academy in Bamberg, SC and proudly served in the United States Army during Vietnam. He worked at International Paper for over 52 years. He was a proud "gamecock" fighter and UGA fan.
Family members include his sons: Craig R. Floyd and James R. Floyd, Jr. (Bianca); grandchildren: Olivia Floyd, Wesley Vick, Alexandria Floyd, Hope Campbell, Caila Floyd, Aubren Floyd, Joshua Floyd, James R. Floyd III, and Johanna Daisy Floyd; and great grandchild: Constantine Floyd Kelly-Vick. He is preceded in death by his son, Christopher J. Floyd, and daughter, Laurie Floyd.
The memorial service will be held Monday, August 31, 2020 at 4:00 P.M. at In Focus Church with Rev. Matt Lever officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Prodigal Ministries, P.O. Box 84, Evans, GA 30809, or to Immanuel's House or Katherine's Way, 2801 Ingleside Dr, Augusta, GA 30909.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/27/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Memorial service
04:00 PM
In Focus Church
