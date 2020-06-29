James Richard Hopper
Waynesboro, GA—James Richard Hopper, 94, husband of 72 years to the late Betty Hughes Hopper, entered into rest Sunday, June 28, 2020.
Mr. Hopper was a veteran of the US Navy, serving aboard the USS Crittenden during World War II. He was a member of Magnolia Baptist Church and was an avid fisherman, who enjoyed camping at Clarks Hill Lake. He was a skilled builder of fly by line and remote control airplanes and was a teacher to many family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Donald Richard Hopper.
He is survived by his daughters, Brenda Radford, and Sherry Fulmer (Danny); eight grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren.
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/30/20
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.