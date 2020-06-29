James Richard Hopper
James Richard Hopper
Waynesboro, GA—James Richard Hopper, 94, husband of 72 years to the late Betty Hughes Hopper, entered into rest Sunday, June 28, 2020.
Mr. Hopper was a veteran of the US Navy, serving aboard the USS Crittenden during World War II. He was a member of Magnolia Baptist Church and was an avid fisherman, who enjoyed camping at Clarks Hill Lake. He was a skilled builder of fly by line and remote control airplanes and was a teacher to many family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Donald Richard Hopper.
He is survived by his daughters, Brenda Radford, and Sherry Fulmer (Danny); eight grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren.
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/30/20



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
