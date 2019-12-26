|
James "Jim" Robert Perry
Grovetown, GA—Mr. James Robert Perry, 61, entered into rest December 26, 2019.
Mr. Perry was born in Rocky Mount, NC, but grew up in Appling, GA, where he was an avid swimmer, and he resided in Columbia County most of his life. Mr. Perry drove tractor trailers for several years with his father and then moved on to construction, framing, dry wall, and electrical. He loved hunting, fishing, and camping and was a member of West Acres Baptist Church. Mr. Perry was predeceased by his wife, Dixie Perry; father, Robert F. Perry Jr.; and brother, Wayne Perry.
Survivors include his mother, Hilda Perry; sisters, Terresa Dupeire (Lawrence) of Aiken, SC and Leigh Culpepper (Al) of Thomson, GA; and nieces and nephews, Russell Eberl, Christine McClellan, Layne McClellan, Emerson Lee McClellan, Brian Culpepper, Devin Key, and Lauren Key.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019 in the Beggs Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Malone Morris officiating. Interment will follow in the Kiokee Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Beggs Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mr. Jim Perry.
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/27/2019
