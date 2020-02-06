|
|
James "Jim" Rose
Evans, Georgia—Mr. James "Jim" Rose passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020. Jim was born on March 4, 1944 in Clarksville, Tennessee. He lived in Augusta for 43 years. Jim served his country faithfully in the United States Army. After retiring from the Army, he worked for Bobby Jones Ford for over 20 years.
Jim is survived by his wife of 22 years, Kyong Suk Rose; sons, Anthony L. Carroll and John C. Carroll and many other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held Monday, 10 am at the Columbia Road Chapel of Elliott Sons Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Bellevue Memorial Gardens, with Military Honors.
The Augusta Chronicle - 2/8/2020
