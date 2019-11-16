Home

Augusta, GA—James Russell Boykin was born December 2 1953 in Columbia, South Carolina. Russ Boykin graduated from Camden High School in 1972. In his younger years, Russ was a school bus driver, a car mechanic and also raced cars including competing in the 24 Hours of Daytona road course race. Russ spent his life pursuing his passion in the car business in Charleston, SC, Vancouver, Canada and also in Augusta, Georgia. During his tenure in the car business, Russ led Lansdowne Automotive to be the number one General Motors dealership in Canada. Russ was a positive impact to many and was a legend in his own way. Russ leaves behind four children, James Russell Boykin Jr., Herbert Rutledge Boykin, Parker Alexander Boykin and Amelia Pearl Boykin. Russ will be buried at 1:30pm on Wednesday November 20, 2019 at Smyrna United Methodist Church.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - November 17, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 17, 2019
