|
|
Mr. James S. Troy
Augusta, GA—Mr. James S. Troy entered into rest Monday, August 26, 2019 at Azalea Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 1714 Olive Road with Pastor Clarence Moore officiating. Interment will be in Mount Olive Memorial Gardens.
*The family will receive friends Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 6:00-7:00 p.m. at the mortuary.
He was preceded in death by his wife Beatrice Troy and his daughter Gloria Artis of Augusta, GA; parents Aaron (Marie) Troy, Sr. of Whiteville, NC; brother Aaron Troy, Jr. of Fayetteville, NC.
Survivors are one daughter, Mary Liason; three granddaughters, Jacqueline Rose, Pamela (Tony) Lewis (his caregiver), Tanya (Joe) Gibbs; eight great grandchildren, Monique Rose, Antionne Glover, Brandon (Aubrey) Horne, Corddarryl Rose, Bryan Horne, Brittany Horne, Antonio Lewis, II, and Jelessa Rose; four great grandchildren, Kaitlyn Coleman, Sammie Brunson, CiMari Bryant and King Holmes, Quame' Horne; a sister-in-law Juanita Troy, Fayetteville, NC; a devoted cousin, Ella Pitt; and a host of loving family and friends.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706) 722-6401.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 29, 2019