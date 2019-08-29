|
|
Mr. James S. Troy
Augusta, Georgia—Mr. James S. Troy entered into rest Monday, August 26, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted (today) Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from Good Shepherd Baptist Church. Interment will be in Mount Olive Memorial Gardens. The remains will lie in state at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service. The funeral procession will leave the residence of Pamela Lewis, 3406 Kenneth Ct. Augusta, GA at 10:00 a.m. W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706) 722-6401.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 30, 2019