James S. Troy Obituary
Mr. James S. Troy
Augusta, Georgia—Mr. James S. Troy entered into rest Monday, August 26, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted (today) Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from Good Shepherd Baptist Church. Interment will be in Mount Olive Memorial Gardens. The remains will lie in state at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service. The funeral procession will leave the residence of Pamela Lewis, 3406 Kenneth Ct. Augusta, GA at 10:00 a.m. W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706) 722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 30, 2019
