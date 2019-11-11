Home

POWERED BY

Services
McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
706-364-9122
Resources
More Obituaries for James Self
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Self


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Self Obituary
James Self
Augusta, Georgia—James Jackson Self, Sr., 70, entered into rest November 8, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia.
He was born in Columbia, SC., and lived most of his life in Hephzibah, Georgia, he was a member of Berean Baptist Church and West Augusta Baptist Church, and a Master Brick Mason.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Harlem Memorial Cemetery at 3:00 pm.
Survivors include his son, James 'Jamie' J. Self, Jr.; daughters, Tammy Self Scarboro (Robert); Kim Self Harris (Philip); sisters, Linda Holbrooks (Kenny); Marie Taylor (Bobby); Brenda Blitchington (Steve); Kat Mason (Eddie); four grandchildren, Kari, Dillan, Kinley and Kaylee; nine great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 11:00-1:00 pm at the funeral home on Wednesday prior to the service. Friends and family will meet at the cemetery.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -