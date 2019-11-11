|
|
James Self
Augusta, Georgia—James Jackson Self, Sr., 70, entered into rest November 8, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia.
He was born in Columbia, SC., and lived most of his life in Hephzibah, Georgia, he was a member of Berean Baptist Church and West Augusta Baptist Church, and a Master Brick Mason.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Harlem Memorial Cemetery at 3:00 pm.
Survivors include his son, James 'Jamie' J. Self, Jr.; daughters, Tammy Self Scarboro (Robert); Kim Self Harris (Philip); sisters, Linda Holbrooks (Kenny); Marie Taylor (Bobby); Brenda Blitchington (Steve); Kat Mason (Eddie); four grandchildren, Kari, Dillan, Kinley and Kaylee; nine great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 11:00-1:00 pm at the funeral home on Wednesday prior to the service. Friends and family will meet at the cemetery.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 12, 2019