Mr. James "Ruben" Sullivan
Augusta, Georgia—It is with the saddest of regret that we announce the passing of James "Ruben" Sullivan on February 23, 2020. A devoted husband to his loving wife Anne Sullivan and cherished by children Ruben J. Sullivan Jr. (Judy), Tony Sullivan (Tiegist) of Madison, AL and daughter Gwendolyn Lake (Weldon); a devoted grandfather to Ruben Jason Sullivan of Atlanta, GA. Shaneka- Anne Lake (fiancé Le'Don Sapp) of Grovetown, GA. Shanteal Lavern Lake of Washington, D.C. and Weldon Lavern Lake Jr. of Hephzibah, GA; and great-grandfather to Joseph Darius Williams Jr.; Brother-in-law to Rickey J. Demmons; Brother to Mozell Bennett and John Sullivan of North Augusta, SC and a true light of love and gentle soul amongst a host of other family and friends. Those in kind are respectfully invited to attend his viewing on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Augusta, GA 30901.
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/26/2020
