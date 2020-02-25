Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home,
1765 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Augusta, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Ruben" Sullivan


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James "Ruben" Sullivan Obituary
Mr. James "Ruben" Sullivan
Augusta, Georgia—It is with the saddest of regret that we announce the passing of James "Ruben" Sullivan on February 23, 2020. A devoted husband to his loving wife Anne Sullivan and cherished by children Ruben J. Sullivan Jr. (Judy), Tony Sullivan (Tiegist) of Madison, AL and daughter Gwendolyn Lake (Weldon); a devoted grandfather to Ruben Jason Sullivan of Atlanta, GA. Shaneka- Anne Lake (fiancé Le'Don Sapp) of Grovetown, GA. Shanteal Lavern Lake of Washington, D.C. and Weldon Lavern Lake Jr. of Hephzibah, GA; and great-grandfather to Joseph Darius Williams Jr.; Brother-in-law to Rickey J. Demmons; Brother to Mozell Bennett and John Sullivan of North Augusta, SC and a true light of love and gentle soul amongst a host of other family and friends. Those in kind are respectfully invited to attend his viewing on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Augusta, GA 30901.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/26/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -