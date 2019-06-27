Home

James T. "Jimmy" Rivers Sr.


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James T. "Jimmy" Rivers Sr. Obituary
Funeral Services for Mr. James T. "Jimmy" Rivers, Sr., 70, who entered into rest June 26, 2019, will be conducted Friday afternoon at 2 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel with Pastor Terry Taylor officiating. Interment will be held at a later date.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6 until 8 o'clock.

Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 27, 2019
