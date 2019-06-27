|
Funeral Services for Mr. James T. "Jimmy" Rivers, Sr., 70, who entered into rest June 26, 2019, will be conducted Friday afternoon at 2 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel with Pastor Terry Taylor officiating. Interment will be held at a later date.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6 until 8 o'clock.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 27, 2019