James Tate
James Tate
Augusta, Ga.—Mr. James Tate entered into rest on Monday, October 26, 2020.Graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 31. 2020 at 11:00 am at Hillcrest Memorial Park. He was preceded in death by his son Brandon C.Tate. Survivors are his wife, Marylene Tate; daughters, Ashley Tate, Kimberly Tate; grandchildren, Jasmine Tate, Brandon Tate Jr., Khadijana Tate, Timothy Beasley; sisters, Marie Montgomery, Josephine Tate, Louvenia Tate, Renee Rogers and a host of other relatives. Viewing will be on Friday October 30, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home, Inc. - Augusta
OCT
31
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hillcrest Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home, Inc. - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
