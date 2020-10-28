James Tate
Augusta, Ga.—Mr. James Tate entered into rest on Monday, October 26, 2020.Graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 31. 2020 at 11:00 am at Hillcrest Memorial Park. He was preceded in death by his son Brandon C.Tate. Survivors are his wife, Marylene Tate; daughters, Ashley Tate, Kimberly Tate; grandchildren, Jasmine Tate, Brandon Tate Jr., Khadijana Tate, Timothy Beasley; sisters, Marie Montgomery, Josephine Tate, Louvenia Tate, Renee Rogers and a host of other relatives. Viewing will be on Friday October 30, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
