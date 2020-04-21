Home

James Taylor

James Taylor Obituary
James Taylor
Hephzibah, Georgia—Mr. James Edward Taylor, 62, entered into rest on Monday, April 20, 2020.
Mr. Taylor was a native of Keysville Ga., but lived most of his life in the Hephzibah area. He was a retired truck driver with 30 years of service with the Salvation Army. He enjoyed spending time in the Mountains and at the beach.
Mr. Taylor is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Mary Taylor, and his son Mark Rickerson. Survivors include his wife, Donna Taylor, son, Adam Taylor, his grandchildren, A.J. Taylor and Mary Taylor.
The Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle - April 22, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 22, 2020
