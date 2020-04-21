|
|
James Taylor
Hephzibah, Georgia—Mr. James Edward Taylor, 62, entered into rest on Monday, April 20, 2020.
Mr. Taylor was a native of Keysville Ga., but lived most of his life in the Hephzibah area. He was a retired truck driver with 30 years of service with the Salvation Army. He enjoyed spending time in the Mountains and at the beach.
Mr. Taylor is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Mary Taylor, and his son Mark Rickerson. Survivors include his wife, Donna Taylor, son, Adam Taylor, his grandchildren, A.J. Taylor and Mary Taylor.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - April 22, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 22, 2020