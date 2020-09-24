1/1
James Theron "Jake" Athon Sr.
1937 - 2020
James Theron "Jake" Athon, Sr.
Augusta, GA—James Theron "Jake" Athon, Sr.
Augusta, GA – Entered into rest on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, James Theron "Jake" Athon, Sr., 93, loving husband of Mary L. Story Athon.
Jake was born in Oglethorpe, GA and was a longtime resident of Augusta and member of Curtis Baptist Church and the Senior Men's Sunday school class . After serving in the US Army in World War II, he started working for Continental Can in 1960 as a shift worker and retired as a superintendent from Federal Paper Board. An avid gardener, Jake enjoyed fishing and working with his hands. He could fix anything.
Family members, in addition to his wife, include his children: Deborah Athon (Howard) Drew, the late James T. "Jimmy" (Kathy) Athon, Jr., Warren Whitaker, and Wendy (Keith) Nelms; grandchildren: Jennifer Athon (John) Henderson, Joshua (Jami) Athon, Kevin (Julia) Whitaker, and Rebecca Drew; great-grandchildren: Shawn Athon and Jayden Athon; siblings: Myrtice Athon Smith, Troy A. (Rachel) Athon, Larry A. (Joy) Athon, and Linda Athon Heath and many other loving family members. He was preceded in death by his parents: Theron N. and Vera Jewel Dyess Athon; his first wife: Lurilene Poole Athon; siblings: Marie Athon Andrews, Clifton E. Athon, Lillian Athon Smith, and Dean Athon Sowers.
The family would like to thank Regency Hospice and Jake's dedicated caregivers: Jill Posey, Ronnie Voss, Gwen Kitchens, Sharon Brown and Patsy Silas.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Dr. Mark Sterling officiating. Entombment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Saturday prior to the service from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. Active pallbearers will be Ronnie Athon, Josh Athon, Kevin Whitaker, Jimmy Koone, Rocky McKee, Jeff McKee, John Henderson, and Shawn Athon. Honorary pallbearers will be the Senior Men's Sunday school class and Leo Bass.
Memorial contributions may be made to either Curtis Baptist Church, 1348 Broad Street, Augusta, GA 30901, Alzheimer's Association, 106 SRP Dr, Evans, GA 30809 or a charity of one's choice.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/25/20

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
SEP
26
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
