W.H. Mays Mortuary - Augusta
1221 JAMES BROWN BLVD.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-6401
James Thomas Jr.

James Thomas Jr. Obituary
Mr. James Thomas, Jr. entered into rest Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in New York.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. from Ross Grove Baptist Church with Reverend Gordon A. Thomas, pastor-officiating. Interment will be in Walker Memorial Park, 611 Laney Walker Boulevard, Extension, Augusta, Georgia.

Survivors are two sons, Eric and Derrick Thomas, Hollis, NY; four daughters, Janis and Denise Thomas(Devontae)Johnson, both of Virginia Beach, VA, Pamela Thomas, San Francisco, CA and Rhonda McCullough, Bronx, NY; one brother, Roy (LaVetta) Jones, Augusta, GA; sisters, Wilhelmena Anderson, Cleveland, OH, Barbara Hazzard, Sylvia Morton, Atlanta, GA, Janice Clinksdale, Greenwood, SC, Vivian (Ronald) Brooks; special Thomas Family Cousins and a devoted cousin, Karen (Johnny) Cain of Augusta, GA; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren and a host of other friends family.

W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, Georgia 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 11, 2019
