Mr. James Thomas, Jr. entered into rest Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in New York.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. from Ross Grove Baptist Church with Reverend Gordon A. Thomas, pastor-officiating. Interment will be in Walker Memorial Park, 611 Laney Walker Boulevard, Extension, Augusta, Georgia.
Survivors are two sons, Eric and Derrick Thomas, Hollis, NY; four daughters, Janis and Denise Thomas(Devontae)Johnson, both of Virginia Beach, VA, Pamela Thomas, San Francisco, CA and Rhonda McCullough, Bronx, NY; one brother, Roy (LaVetta) Jones, Augusta, GA; sisters, Wilhelmena Anderson, Cleveland, OH, Barbara Hazzard, Sylvia Morton, Atlanta, GA, Janice Clinksdale, Greenwood, SC, Vivian (Ronald) Brooks; special Thomas Family Cousins and a devoted cousin, Karen (Johnny) Cain of Augusta, GA; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren and a host of other friends family.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, Georgia 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 11, 2019