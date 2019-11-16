|
James Thomas Gibbs, Sr.
Evans, GA—Entered into rest on November 13 ,2109 Mr. James Thomas Gibbs Sr. husband of Mrs. Mary Davis Gibbs of Evans Ga.The funeral service will be held Monday November 18th 2019 11:00am in the Thomas L. King Chapel with Pastor Dewain French officiating. Interment will follow at Bellevue Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Sunday November 17,2019 from 3:00pm-5:00pm at the funeral home.Mr Gibbs was a long time self employed carper installer ,he trained several installers in his lifetime.He is preceded in death by a son James Thomas Gibbs Jr. in addition to his wife he is survived by one son-Larry Earl Gibbs Appling Ga. and one daughter- Trudy May Gibbs Evans Ga. 11 grandchildren ,16 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.Pallbearers will be Scotty Gibbs, Jason Gibbs, Dylan Gibbs,Timothy Thompson, Randy Horne, Sr, Randy Horne Jr.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/17/2019
