1/
James Thompkins Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. James Thompkins, Jr.
Clarks Hill, SC—Mr. James Thompkins, Jr., entered into rest September 7, 2020. Grveside services will be held 11 am Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Laura Grove Memorial Gardens with the Rev. A. J. Saunders officiating. Mask and social distancing will be observed.
Mr. Thompkins, a native of McCormick County was a member of Laura Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Nelson Thompkins; two sons, James (Nakia) Thompkins, Appling, GA and Robert (Shakima) Houston, McCormick, SC; two daughters, Vivian (Shawn) Hankerson, Newport News, VA and Seline (Demarcus) Tutt, Mccormick, Sc; two brothers, Jacob Thompkins and Clarence (Mattie) Houston; twelve grandchildren, four great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held from 1-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, Sc (803) 279-0026. www.glbrightharpmortuary.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - September 10, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved