Mr. James Thompkins, Jr.
Clarks Hill, SC—Mr. James Thompkins, Jr., entered into rest September 7, 2020. Grveside services will be held 11 am Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Laura Grove Memorial Gardens with the Rev. A. J. Saunders officiating. Mask and social distancing will be observed.
Mr. Thompkins, a native of McCormick County was a member of Laura Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Nelson Thompkins; two sons, James (Nakia) Thompkins, Appling, GA and Robert (Shakima) Houston, McCormick, SC; two daughters, Vivian (Shawn) Hankerson, Newport News, VA and Seline (Demarcus) Tutt, Mccormick, Sc; two brothers, Jacob Thompkins and Clarence (Mattie) Houston; twelve grandchildren, four great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held from 1-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, Sc (803) 279-0026. www.glbrightharpmortuary.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - September 10, 2020