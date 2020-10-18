Mr. James "Buster" Thurmond
North Augusta, SC—Mr. James Edward "Buster" Thurmond, entered into rest October 13, 2020 at Pruitt Health North Augusta. Graveside services will be held 1 pm Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in Mealing Grove Baptist Church Cemetery of which the Rev. Joseph Harris pastor and Rev. Kenneth Thurmond eulogist. Mask and social distancing will be observed.
Survivors include two sisters, Mary Wilson and Margaret Thurmond; seven brothers, Lewis Thurmond,, Rev. Kenneth (Benita) Thurmond, Luther Thurmond, Curtis (Joni) Thurmond, Joseph Thurmond George (Annette) Thurmond and Eddie Thurmond,; one aunt, Chauncey M. Hightower; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Viewing will be held from 2-5:30 pm Tuesday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - Oct. 19, 2020