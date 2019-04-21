|
|
James Todd Marchant, 50, entered into rest April 14, 2019 at his residence.
Todd was a lifelong resident of Augusta. He was survived by his sons James Trenton Marchant and Brandon Todd Marchant, stepsons Triston Woolard and Preston Woolard, sister Melissa Ann Culpepper (Brian), step brother Brad Burnett (Shannon), fiance Linda Serrano. Todd was predeceased by his mother, Judy S. Burnett and his father, Brian Marchant.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at First Advent Christian Church at 11:00 am with the Reverend Robert Osburn officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2019