James Anderson Tussey 91, husband of the late Mary Callen Tussey entered into rest Sunday, May 12, 2019 at University Hospital.
Memorial services will be held Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 3:00 P.M., in the Faith Evangelistic Bible Church, 882 Hephzibah-Keysville Road with Pastor Tim Hoover officiating. Burial will be private.
Mr. Tussey was born in Richmond, KY to the late Thomas and Lucille Baker Tussey. He was the retired owner of Tussey Construction and a member of Storey Mill Road Baptist Church. He loved to hunt, fish and live life to the fullest.
He was preceded in death by a daughter Debbie Tussey.
Survivors include his children, George, Jack, Brenda, Betty, Michael, Frank, Shelia, Doug and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Jack Tussey and sister Agnes Tussey.
The family would like to give a special thanks to his best friend Rita.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to St. Jude Children Hospital.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, from 2:00 P.M. until the hour of service at the church.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill RD, Augusta, GA 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 14, 2019