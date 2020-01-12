The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
James V. Cook

James V. Cook Obituary
James V. Cook
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Saturday, January 11, 2020, Mr. James "Jim" V.P. Cook, 76, loving husband of Kathleen K. Cook.
Jim was born in August of 1943 in Augusta, GA but never knew his father, James V. Cook, who died in June of 1943 during WWII while serving as a fighter pilot in the United States Army Air Corps. He graduated from Aquinas High School and from the University of Georgia where he briefly played football with the Georgia Bulldogs. Jim retired in 2017 after a career as a Financial Advisor with Merrill Lynch for 32 years. His passions were vintage corvettes and collecting Native American artifacts. He was a member of St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church and was an inspiration and caring good friend to all those whose lives he touched.
Family members, in addition to his wife, include his sisters: Anna Rebecca Skinner and Mary Helen Skinner Lenz (Mike); and a cousin who was like his brother: George L. Dawson (Camilla). He is preceded in death by his mother: Helen Antonopoulos Skinner; and father: Edward B. Skinner, Jr.
Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Social Services, 811 12th St., Augusta, GA 30901.
The funeral Mass will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church with Fr. Mark Ross celebrant. Interment will follow in Westover Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be George Dawson, Wallace Zealy, Joe McMahon, Mike Lenz, Bennett Yort, David Maddox, Joe Harris, and Donny Wall.
A Rosary will be recited Wednesday evening at 6:00 and the family will receive friends from 6:30 until 8:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 14, 2020
