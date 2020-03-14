Home

Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
4:00 PM
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
James W. Bennie CMSgt., USAF, Ret

James W. Bennie CMSgt., USAF, Ret Obituary
James W. Bennie, CMSgt., USAF, Ret.
North Augusta, SC—Memorial Services for James W. Bennie, CMSgt., USAF, Ret., 98, who entered into rest March 13, 2020 at his residence in Modoc, SC surrounded by the love of his family and caregivers, will be conducted Thursday afternoon at 4 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel. The Very Rev. C. Alexander McDonald officiating. Interment will take place in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA., with full Military Honors at a later date.
For a complete obituary please visit www.PoseyCares.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Church, P.O. Box 1468, McCormick, SC 29835.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2020
