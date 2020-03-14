|
James W. Bennie, CMSgt., USAF, Ret.
North Augusta, SC—Memorial Services for James W. Bennie, CMSgt., USAF, Ret., 98, who entered into rest March 13, 2020 at his residence in Modoc, SC surrounded by the love of his family and caregivers, will be conducted Thursday afternoon at 4 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel. The Very Rev. C. Alexander McDonald officiating. Interment will take place in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA., with full Military Honors at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Church, P.O. Box 1468, McCormick, SC 29835.
