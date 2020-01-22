|
James W. Floyd, Sr.
Martinez, Georgia—James W. Floyd, Sr., 81, entered into rest January 20, 2020 at his residence, loving husband of Pamela Ruth Platson Floyd.
James was born November 2, 1938, graduated from Boy's Catholic High, Augusta Junior College and Bolen's Business University. Was a US Navy Veteran. Worked for L&N Railroad Sales Department, President and CEO Richmond Institutional Foods, Inc.
Additional survivors include his three children, Leah E. Anderson, Lori S. Burdeshaw, James W. Flord, Jr. all of North Augusta, SC, four grandchildren, James W. Floyd, III, Dane Adams, Elizabeth C. Floyd, Taylor C. Floyd.
A memorial service will be held at Martinez United Methodist Church on Friday at 10:00 am. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:00-11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to Mental Health America, 500 Montgomery Street, Suite 820, Alexandria, VA 22314
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
