|
|
Funeral Services for Mr. James W. Hunt, Jr., 87, who entered into rest February 20, 2019, will be conducted Saturday morning at 11 o'clock from the Sweetwater Baptist Church. Dr. Paul W. Noe, Dr. Eleazer Bennenhaley and Rev. Donald Williams officiating. Interment in the Sweetwater Cemetery with Veterans Honors.
Mr. Hunt was a native of Beacon, NY, having made North Augusta his home for the past 32 years. He was a member of the Sweetwater Baptist Church, the Briggs Bible Class and a US Army Air Corp Veteran. Mr. Hunt was a retired Superintendent with R.D. Brown Construction Company. He was predeceased by his wife, Betty B. Hunt, a daughter, Tina Gilliam and his parents, James W. and Nina Fowler Hunt.
Survivors include three daughters, Mary Hunt, Orlando, FL, Debbie Butler, Luling, TX and Cynthia Harrell, Canyon Lake, TX; a sister, Bobbi Williams, Kingsland, GA; several grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Sweetwater Baptist Church Building Fund, 198 Sweetwater Road, North Augusta, SC 29860.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 22, 2019