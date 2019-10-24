|
|
James W. "Jimmy" Mantooth
Augusta, GA—Augusta, GA - James W. (Jimmy) Mantooth went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 24, 2019. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Dorothy Pauline Hartsell, Mother and Father Agnes Ruth Edmonds and Grover C. Mantooth, Brother Charles W. Mantooth, Sister Helen D. Mantooth Thomas.
Funeral services will be held from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. with the Reverend David Brooks and Dr. Gary Powell officiatng. Interment will follow in Westover Memorial Park.
Survived by Son James C. (Charlie) Mantooth (Donna) and Grandsons N. Cody Mantooth and Nathan R. Mantooth (Hannah), Great Grand Daughters Aubrie Danielle Mantooth and Bristol Lane Mantooth, Sister Joy Lane (Bob), Step Daughter Kimberly Gilland, Step Son R. Keith Large, Sister in Law Jean Mantooth, Several nieces and nephews. Special friend Alan Hooper Holt originally from Newport, TN who was like a brother for 38 years, Grandchildren living in Tennessee Jessica Reese (Michael), Amanda, Anthony Whitlock, Brandie Gilland, Austin Large and Bradley Large North Carolina.
Jimmy was a proud member of Belair Baptist Church with many friends in the congregation. A country church with a big heart. He would often mention that he was adopted at Belair Baptist. That it could not have been into a better church family. Jimmy really enjoyed his time travelling with Pauline. They traveled to all but 5 states. His last trip with Pauline was a 7 country tour of Europe. This was a personal highlight of their lifetime. The time with the grand kids and his lifetime love, Jimmy thought nothing could top it all until the great grandbabies showed up.
Jimmy was involved in construction for over 40 years in one capacity or another. He was a master craftsman. Retiring after 18 years as a coordinator of Education and Training through the UBC Southeastern Carpenters & Millwright Training Program. He was a 42 year member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America. Jimmy left TVA and his home town of Newport, TN in 1981 to take a supervisor's job on the two Georgia Power Nuclear Units in Waynesboro, GA. Jimmy continued part time employment after retiring with the CSRA Regional Commission Burke Build Special Program. Originally set for 9 months but continued for 3 years until his health started to fail him.
Jimmy was well known for his cooking and especially his homemade rolls. He was a wonderful friend of Larry Ramsey growing up in the Edwina community who will be sorely missed. One of his fondest memories was his first day in school, the day that Larry Ramsey sat in seat in front of him. That started a life time of friendship between two people. The mile between our homes were made many of times. Jimmy and Larry were Pigeon Fanciers devoting a lot of time raising many different breeds. Jimmy though of Larry as a brother.
The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home and again on Saturday from 1:00 P.M. until the hour of the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to:
Kidz Town Children's Church
Belair Baptist Church 599 S. Old Belair Rd, Grovetown, GA 30813
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/25/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 25, 2019