Entered into rest on February 24, 2019 Mr. James "Jimmy" Walter Sweat beloved husband of 63 years to Mrs. Elizabeth James Sweat of Grovetown Ga. Jimmy was born in Cathwood SC. to the late Carl and Jessie Sweat. Jimmy was retired from Knight Packing Company in sales. Additional survivors include two -sons Lee and Ricky Sweat both of Martinez Ga. One -brother Carl C. Sweat-Augusta Ga. two grandchildren, Tiffany Sweat and Jason Sweat and two great grandchildren.A Memorial service will be held Friday March 1, 2019 3:00pm at Thomas L. King Chapel with Chaplain Christie Mctier officiating. In lieu of flowers family request donations can be made to The 2607 Commons Blvd. Augusta Ga .30909 or The 516 West Ave. North Augusta SC.29841 Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez Ga.30907 706-863-6747 www.kingfh.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 28, 2019