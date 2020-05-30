James West
Augusta, GA—James Luther West, 74, entered into rest Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at University Hospital, after a two-year struggle with heart and kidney failure. He was the beloved husband of Nancy Linda West.
James was active at both Warren Baptist Church and St. James United Methodist Church as a member of the Don Pat Autry Small Group; Lane Lowery Men's Forum, Thursday Men's Breakfast, and the St. James UMC Men's Ministry. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
In addition to his wife of 44 years, James is survived by his daughters: Michelle Weston (Dr. Charlie) and Katherine Hill (Paxton); grandchildren: Charles Hinton Weston, III and Caroline Harleigh Weston; brothers: Mike West and Jack West (JoAnn). He was preceded in death by parents: J.C. West Jr. and Willoree West; brothers: Larry West and Edward West; and a sister: Linda Sue Duran.
The family would like to thank Dr. Bart Brezina, Dr. Arthur Chandler, Dr. Connie Trello, their staffs, and his nurse, Angie, for all of their wonderful care during this season.
Private graveside services will be held at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA.
Memorial contributions may be made to Stephen Siller Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation: 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306. www.tunnel2towers.org
The Augusta Chronicle - Sunday 5/31/2020
