|
|
James Whitt, Jr.
North Augusta, SC—Mr. James W. "Pete" Whitt, Jr, 81, husband of Katie Boone Whitt, entered into rest on Friday, September 6, 2019 at his residence.
His graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, September 9, 2019 in Pineview Memorial Gardens with Rev. John Meyer officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Pete was an active member of Belvedere First Baptist Church. He loved golf and North Augusta High School football more than just about anything else.
Additional survivors include his children, Joanna Smith (Warren), Dewayne Smith, and Scott Smith; his grandchildren, Garrett Smith (Stephanie), Grant Smith, Katianna Tyler (Deyshaun), Joshua Edwards (Toni) and Tiffany Scott (Greg); several great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visit the online register at www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com.
Rowland-Ford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/8/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 8, 2019