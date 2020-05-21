|
James William (JW) Green
Evans, GA—James William (JW) Green passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center Downtown Division on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at the age of 88. He was born on July 2, 1931 in College Grove, TN, and raised near Franklin, TN. He was the oldest of ten children from Melvin Hensley Green and Annie Margaret McCoy Green. He resided in Augusta since 1964 and moved to Evans in 1999, where he never met a stranger, many of whom became dear friends. He had a deep love for his family. His grandchildren and great-grandson always made him smile with a twinkle in his blue eyes. He especially enjoyed celebrating and decorating for the holidays.
JW was a big fan of country and bluegrass music. He loved the game of baseball, and officiated baseball and softball games overseas and for the Richmond County Recreational Department. He was a sports enthusiast and watched endless hours on TV. Although COVID-19 changed his daily routine, he adjusted by going for rides around the CSRA, the old neighborhoods and reminisced about how much had changed over the years.
JW proudly served his country in the US Army for 23 years and received numerous decorations, medals, badges, commendations, citations and campaign ribbons. He was a Korean War and Vietnam War veteran and served several years in Japan where he met the love of his life for almost fifty years, Fumie Michie Miyahara Green. While in Japan, he served in the Far East Command Headquarters, Central Command Headquarters, and Headquarters Joint Communications Agency.
He was Past Master of Fleming Masonic Lodge No. 718, Past District Master of the Masonic Tenth District, and current member of Mable Masonic Lodge No. 255 Macon. JW was a coach for many candidates and a Master Mason for more than fifty years. He was proficient in all Blue Lodge work having delivered all lectures countless times. JW was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason of Columbia, SC, a York Rite Mason of Augusta, served as Illustrious Master of Georgia Adoniram Council No. 1 and Excellent High Priest of Royal Arch Mason of Augusta Chapter No. 1, Eminent Commander of Georgia Commandery No. 1 of Knights Templar and held the rank of the Knights of the York Cross of Honor (KYCH). He was a member of York Rite College of Atlanta, the Royal Order of Scotland, and the Red Cross of Constantine, and was a past member of the Board of Trustees for the Masonic Temple, the Masonic Children's Home, the Endowment Fund for the Masonic Home Macon, the Advisory Committee to the Grand Master of Georgia, a lifetime member of Pendleton King Chapter No. 10, , Veterans of America, a life member of VFW Post 649 Augusta, and American Legion Post No. 0153 Bath, SC.
JW is survived by his son, Dorris Earl Green, Austin, TX, two daughters, Joyce Green, Atlanta, GA, and Bonnie Green Kem (Kyle), Houston, TX, three grandchildren, Katy Green Seay (Charles), Paris, TX, Sara Emery Green, Austin, TX, Kaitlyn Miyahara Kem, Houston, TX and one great-grandson, Forrest Earl Seay, Paris, TX, three brothers, Nathan Edward Green (Frances) Nolensville, TN, Howard Leon Green (Ann) Chapel Hill, TN, Johnnie Melvin Green (Hilda) Orange Park, FL and one sister, Ruby Helen Green Ashworth, Lewisburg, TN and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Fumie Michie Miyahara, brothers, Earl Tandy Green, Jerry Donald Green, Marvin Douglas Green, Dorris Benjamin Green, and sister, Willie Elizabeth Green Tomlin.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, a private graveside service for immediate family only will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Westover Memorial Park, Augusta, GA. The service may be viewed at www.facebook.com/plattsfuneralhome.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , Tunnels to Towers, American Legion Post No. 0153, or a .
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 22, 2020