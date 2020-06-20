James William Newman, Sr.
North Augusta, SC—Graveside Services for Mr. James William Newman, Sr., 98, who entered into rest June 19, 2020, will be conducted Monday morning at 11 o'clock in Pineview Memorial Gardens with Rev. Heyward Horton officiating and Veterans Honors. We encourage the public to wear a mask and social distancing will be practiced.
Mr. Newman was born in Talladega County, Alabama and lived in North Augusta since 1951. He served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. Mr. Newman was owner and operator of several restaurants in the area including the White Midget Diner, Biddie Banquet and Newman's Barbecue. He was a longtime member of Friendship Baptist Church, loved Alabama football, enjoyed playing golf, singing and spending time with his family. Mr. Newman was preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Annie Newman; wife, Sarah Italine Newman; daughter, Patricia Newman Wright; nine brothers and sisters.
Survivors include daughters, M. Carol Newman (Paul Bunch, Jr.) and Ellen (Steve) Weeks; son, James "Jim" (Denise) William Newman, Jr.; eight grandchildren, Sid (Kim) Wright, Pam (Raymond) Shaffer, Holly (Darren) Prickett, Jason (Logan) Weeks, Jeremy Weeks, Adam Weeks, James William Newman, III and Patrick Newman; five great-grandchildren, Taylor Wright, Kristen Wright, Tyler Shaffer, Evan Prickett and Reed Prickett.
Memorials may be made to Friendship Baptist Church, 124 Clearmont Drive, North Augusta, SC 29841.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.