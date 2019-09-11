Home

Smith- Peoples Funeral Home
723 Walton Way
Augusta, GA 30901
706-724-1885
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smith- Peoples Funeral Home
723 Walton Way
Augusta, GA 30901
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Smith- Peoples Funeral Home
723 Walton Way
Augusta, GA 30901
James "Jimmy" Williams
Augusta, GA—James "Jimmy" Williams entered into rest on September 6, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 12:00 P.M. at Smith-Peoples Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday (today) from 1:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. and family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. to 7 P.M. Family will assemble at Funeral Home at 11:40 A.M. on day of service. Smith-Peoples Funeral Home, 706-724-1885
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 12, 2019
