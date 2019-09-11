|
|
James "Jimmy" Williams
Augusta, GA—James "Jimmy" Williams entered into rest on September 6, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 12:00 P.M. at Smith-Peoples Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday (today) from 1:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. and family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. to 7 P.M. Family will assemble at Funeral Home at 11:40 A.M. on day of service. Smith-Peoples Funeral Home, 706-724-1885
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 12, 2019