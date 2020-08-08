James Williams
Snellville, GA—James Leon Williams, 71, of Snellville GA, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020. Jimmy was preceded in death by his father, Leon Johnson Williams; and his mother, Helen Holbrook Williams. He is survived by his wife, Alisa; his daughter, Amanda; his son, Chris, Chris' wife Kayla, and his grandson Davis James. He is also survived by his sister, Ann; and nieces, cousins, and countless friends. Jimmy was born and raised in Georgia, where he lived most of his life. He attended Wrens High School and Georgia Southern University, graduating with a degree in Accounting. He soon achieved his CPA. His life's focus was God and his family. He enjoyed his Tuesday morning Men's Bible Study and Breakfast Group at Cannon Church, and his Sunday school groups at Cannon and Gwinnett Community Church. He was a devoted volunteer at the Lawrenceville Co-op, and valued exercise and working out. In retirement, Jimmy and Alisa enjoyed traveling, especially their time in Italy and Alaska. He most treasured annual summer beach trips with his family; toes in the sand, walks on the beach, and eating fresh seafood. Last summer's trip included the joyous news that he would soon become a grandfather. The Memorial Service to honor and celebrate the life of James Leon Williams will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Gwinnett Community Church, Lawrenceville, GA. The family will received friends on Saturday from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Emory Winship Cancer Institute https://winshipcancer.emory.edu/
or Gwinnett Community Church https://gwinnettcommunitychurch.com/give/
. The church is set up for social distancing and masks are required for all who attend. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com
.
