Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
at the funeral home
Resources
More Obituaries for James Vinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Willie Vinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Willie Vinson Obituary
James Willie Vinson
Augusta, GA—James Willie Vinson, entered into rest April 13, 2020. A private graveside service will be held 11 am Friday, April 17, 2020 a Old Storm Branch Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Martris Mims officiating. A public viewing will be held from 5:30-7:30 today at the funeral home. Mr. Vinson was a 1962 graduate of Jefferson High School and a member of Old Storm Branch Baptist Church.Survivors include his wife Louise McCladdie Vinson; a daughter, Sheronda (Gregory) Dixon; three brothers, Calvin (Lillie) Vinson, Harold Vinson and Rev. Fred (Vickie) Vinson; three sisters, Bernice Brown, Rosanna Boseman and Vera (Joseph) Robinson, two grandchildren, Djimon and Aiyana Dixon; a host of other relatives and friends.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - April 16, 2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -