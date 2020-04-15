|
|
James Willie Vinson
Augusta, GA—James Willie Vinson, entered into rest April 13, 2020. A private graveside service will be held 11 am Friday, April 17, 2020 a Old Storm Branch Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Martris Mims officiating. A public viewing will be held from 5:30-7:30 today at the funeral home. Mr. Vinson was a 1962 graduate of Jefferson High School and a member of Old Storm Branch Baptist Church.Survivors include his wife Louise McCladdie Vinson; a daughter, Sheronda (Gregory) Dixon; three brothers, Calvin (Lillie) Vinson, Harold Vinson and Rev. Fred (Vickie) Vinson; three sisters, Bernice Brown, Rosanna Boseman and Vera (Joseph) Robinson, two grandchildren, Djimon and Aiyana Dixon; a host of other relatives and friends.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - April 16, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 16, 2020