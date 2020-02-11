Home

James Wright, Jr.
Augusta, GA.
—James Wright, Jr., entered into rest January 30, 2020, in AU Medical Center.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories; his children, Tamisha Wright, Latrice Wright, James Wright III, Jamichael Wright, Courdiero Wright, Joral Wright Candice Wright, Jordan Wright and a host of grandchildren other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Kinsey & Walton Chapel. Interment, Monday the 17th, Fort Jackson National Cemetery.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 13, 2020
