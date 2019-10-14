Home

Beggs Funeral Home
799 Cobbham Road NE
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-4100
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beggs Funeral Home
799 Cobbham Road NE
Thomson, GA 30824
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Camak Baptist Church
Jammie Ware Smith Sr.


1939 - 2019
Jammie Ware Smith Sr. Obituary
Jammie Ware Smith, Sr.
Camak, Georgia—Mr. Mr. Jammie Ware Smith, Sr., 80, entered into rest October 14, 2019.
Mr. Smith grew up in the Wrightsboro Community of McDuffie County and was the son of the late Ray Olin Smith and the late Edith McNair Smith. He was raised by his step mother Ruby Montgomery Smith. Mr. Smith graduated from Thomson High School, served in the U. S. National Guard and retired as a heavy equipment operator from Continental Can, Federal Paper, International Paper and retired with 36 years of service. He lived in Camak most of his life where he attended Camak Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Mr. Smith was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth Ann Hobbs Smith; sister, Annette Hobbs and brother, Glen Smith.
Survivors include his sons, Joseph Olin "Joey" Smith and Jammie Smith, Jr.; brother in law, Barton Hobbs; sister in law, Jackie Smith; grandchildren, Ali Holley and Geri Fuller; friend, Richard Edmunds and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Camak Baptist Church with Brother Jimmy Waller and Rev. Jimmy Richardson officiating. Interment will follow in Westview Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Tuesday at Beggs Funeral Home.
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mr. Jamie Ware Smith, Sr.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/15/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 15, 2019
