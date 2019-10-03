|
|
Jan Foskey Hemphill
Evans, GA—Jan Foskey Hemphill entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 after a short but intense battle with metastatic melanoma. Born in Swainsboro, GA, on December 7, 1955, Jan graduated in 1973 as Valedictorian from David Emanuel Academy, Stillmore, GA. She was crowned Miss DEA 1972, was Most Valuable Cheerleader, and the recipient of the Betty Crocker Homemaker Award. She represented DEA at State Literary events in Girls' Trio and piano. Upon graduation from high school, she was admitted into Georgia College in Milledgeville as a second quarter sophomore because of her test scores on the College Level Examination Program (CLEP) tests. She was a member of Gamma Sigma Chapter of Phi Mu Fraternity and on the Homecoming Court. Jan also wore the crown of Miss Georgia College 1974 and represented her college in the Miss Georgia Pageant that year. She was a 1975 Cum Laude Graduate in the Honors Program of Georgia College and went on to earn her Master's Degree in Education from there in 1976. After 5 years of teaching special education, Jan began a civil service career at Fort Gordon, GA, where she proudly served for over 30 years. She retired from Fort Gordon in 2012 as the Director of Education Outreach for the National Science Center.
A gentle soul, Jan loved music, especially big band, Johnny Mathis, and the Carpenters. Traditional sacred music touched her heart. She was always in a choir, from a little child at church, to elementary school, to high school, to college choir, to adult church choir. Jan began taking piano lessons in second grade and found great joy as well as solace in playing the piano.
In her retirement, Jan enjoyed spending time outside with flowers and plants. Her favorite season was autumn. She enjoyed reading happy, inspirational fiction books and attending estate sales to see what new treasures she could find. Although a totally practical sort, she always had her dining room table set for the season or holiday with china and crystal, cloth napkins, and a centerpiece. She never met a dessert she didn't like.
Jan was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, where she was active in the Celebration Choir, FaithNotes, the Yard Sale Committee, the Board of Trustees, and the Memorial Garden Committee. She was a member of Journeys Sunday School Class.
Survivors include her husband of 35 years James Walton Hemphill, Jr. (Jim) of Evans, her pride and joy – daughter Elizabeth Leigh Hemphill of Evans, parents Ralph and Mary Foskey of Swainsboro, GA, brother Jerry Ralph Foskey (Kim) of Reynolds Plantation, GA, brother-in-law Wilson Wood Hemphill (Debbie) of Thomson, GA, and 2 nieces and 5 nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Wesley United Methodist Church with Reverend Greg Porterfield and Reverend David Blackwood officiating. Inurnment will immediately follow in the Wesley Memorial Garden. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to services.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of Journeys Sunday School Class and the Wesley Yard Sale Committee.
Memorials may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, 825 North Belair Road, Evans, Georgia 30809.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at
www.plattsfuneralhome.com
PLATT'S FUNERAL HOME
337 NORTH BELAIR ROAD
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 4, 2019