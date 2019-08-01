Home

Jan Frostholm Obituary
Mrs. Jan Frostholm
McCormick, S.C.— Mrs. Jan Frostholm, 77, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at her residence in Savannah Lakes Village.
Mrs. Frostholm was born on February 11, 1942 in Emporia, Kansas and the daughter of the late Kenneth Wilson Wagner and the late Ethel Gregg Wagner. Jan's family relocated to the Chicago area when she was a child and it was there that she later met her husband, Drew Frostholm. Drew and Jan left the Chicago area and relocated to Savannah Lakes Village eight years ago. Mrs. Frostholm had retired from Burnet Title Insurance as title examiner.
Jan was survived by her husband, Drew Frostholm; one son, Scott Patrick Frostholm of Knoxville, TN; one brother, Jon Gregory Wagner and wife, Kay of Tacoma, WA; granddaughter, Katelyn Frostholm; several cousins, nieces and nephews; Mrs. Frostholm was also preceded in death by a daughter, Heather Lee Frostholm.
A Celebration of Life service for Jan Frostholm will be held at a later date.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Gibbs Cancer Center and Research, 380 Serpentine Dr., Spartanburg, SC 29303.
You may sign the family's online guestbook at: www.reesfuneralhome.
Rees Funeral Home, 195 North Peachtree St., Lincolnton, GA 706-359-3222 is in care of the arrangements for the Frostholm family.
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/2/2019
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/2/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 2, 2019
