|
|
Jan Jenkins Carter, an accomplished housewife, homemaker, and children's book author, passed away Wednesday morning, March 27, 2019 at her Birmingham, Alabama home. She was 62.
Jan will be remembered as a genuine, light-hearted person who did everything possible for any and everyone. A deeply devoted believer in Jesus Christ, she helped to change countless lives.
"She has been the backbone of [her] family," her youngest son, Austin, said. "She raised all three of us kids, and even worked three-plus jobs throughout my father's medical residency."
Jan was predeceased by her father, Ted. B. Jenkins, Sr. Survivors include her loving husband of 39 years, Dr. Jack B. Carter; her mother, Betty Jenkins of Augusta, Georgia; one daughter, Coleman Marie Carter; two sons, Stephen "Barrett" Carter and Christopher "Austin" Carter; and one brother, Ted Buxton Jenkins Jr. of Augusta; in laws, Dr. Jack W. Carter and Lonnie, brother in law, David Carter (Linda) and sisters in law, Susan Mulherin (Mark), Kim Gunter (Brett) as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be 12 noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Greystone campus of the Church of the Highlands in Birmingham, immediately followed by the memorial service at 2 p.m. at the church. Later that day, the gravesite committal service will be at 3:30 p.m. at Southern Heritage Cemetery in Pelham, AL.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Firehouse Ministries for homeless, www.firehouseshelter.com.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 30, 2019