DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service
220 East Sixth Street
Waynesboro, GA 30830
706-554-3531
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service
220 East Sixth Street
Waynesboro, GA 30830
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Jane Ann Chance Howell

Jane Ann Chance Howell Obituary
Jane Ann Chance Howell
Waynesboro , GA—Jane Ann Chance Howell entered into rest Monday, September 16, 2019. She was a lifelong resident of Burke County. She was a dedicated and loving wife and mother, who was very family oriented. She was affectionately known as "Aunt Jane" by everyone. Jane was a born again Christian who was a member of the First United Methodist Church. She loved working outdoors, enjoyed traveling, loved animals and enjoyed genealogy. She played in the band in high school and has always enjoyed music. Jane was very generous, had a great personality and sense of humor, a hard worker, very smart, and practical. She was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Thompson Kennedy "T.K" Chance, Sr.; two brothers, Billy Chance, Sr. and Thompson Kennedy Chance, Jr.; and two nephews, Bill Chance, Jr. and William Anthony Chance.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Charles Howell; a daughter, Kimberly Howell of Augusta; a sister, Kathryn Lovett of Waynesboro; a niece, Kathy Chance of Waynesboro; two nephews, Ken Chance and Johnny Lovett both of Waynesboro; and numerous great and great great nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00pm-8:00pm Wednesday, September 18 at the funeral home. Funeral Services will be 11:00am Thursday, September 19 at the First United Methodist Church with Rev. Isaac Salgado officiating. Burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Bill Chance III, Timothy Chance, Josh Chance, Tony Chance, Johnny Lovett, Michael Williams, and Marcus Johnson.
DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 220 East 6th Street, Waynesboro, GA 30830 (706-554-3531)
You may sign the guest book at www.deloachfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 18, 2019
